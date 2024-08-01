US Woman Found Chained to Tree After 40 Days in Indian Forest

A manhunt is underway for an American woman's former husband after she was discovered chained to a tree in an Indian forest and abandoned for 40 days, according to reports.

A shepherd found Lalita Kayi Kumar, 50, over the weekend in a forest near Sonurli village, Goa, after hearing her cries for several days, according to multiple reports.

The Hindustan Times, citing local police, reported that she was found chained to a tree with iron restraints.

Images released by the media showed Kumar as emaciated and covered in dirt at the time of her rescue.

The U.K.'s Telegraph noted that Kumar was unable to speak after her rescue, but in a written note to authorities claimed that her husband had left her for 40 days to die. In the note, she alleged her husband administered an "injection for extreme psychosis which caused severe jaws locked and inability to drink any water. Need intravenous food later ... husband tied me to a tree in a forest."

Police say they believe her former husband chained Kumar before fleeing. Police have registered a case of attempted murder against him and are interviewing relatives of the couple.

Kumar was initially treated at two local hospitals in Sindhudurg. However, due to her mental and physical state, she was transferred to Goa Medical College for more comprehensive care, the Deccan Chronicle reported. While she is no longer in immediate danger, doctors have noted that she is experiencing psychiatric issues.

"She is out of danger, but she is suffering from severe depression and other mental health illnesses," a hospital official told The Telegraph. "We have found medical prescriptions in her possession suggesting she was on antidepressants."

Documents reveal that Kumar was originally from Tamil Nadu, a state 600 miles from the forest where she was discovered, and it is believed she had been living in India for the past decade.