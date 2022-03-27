×
Tags: will smith | chris rock | oscars

Will Smith Smacks Chris Rock on Stage at Oscars, Drops F-bomb

Will Smith slaps Chris Rock onstage during the 94th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre Sunday. (Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

Sunday, 27 March 2022 10:46 PM

Best actor nominee Will Smith smacked presenter Chris Rock in the face with an open hand and shouted a vulgarity at the comedian for making a joke about his wife's appearance at the Oscars ceremony on Sunday.

Rock made a joke about the hairstyle of Smith's wife Jada Pinkett Smith that referenced the movie "G.I. Jane" in which actress Demi Moore shaved her head.

Smith, who is nominated for best actor for "King Richard," walked on stage and slapped Rock in what at first appeared to be a scripted joke. But the mood turned somber moments later when Smith, back in his seat, shouted back, "Keep my wife's name out of your f***ing mouth."

