Will Smith's Oscar Attack Received 'Inadequate' Response: Academy President

Will Smith's assault on Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars received an "inadequate" response from the Academy, according to the organization's president, Janet Yang.

The comments were made during the 2023 Oscars Nominees Luncheon while addressing the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ response to the incident at last year’s awards show.

"As I’m sure you all remember, we experienced an unprecedented event at the Oscars," Yang said, according to The Hollywood Reporter. "What happened on stage was wholly unacceptable and the response from the organization was inadequate. We learned from this that the Academy must be fully transparent and accountable in our actions and particularly in times of crisis."

Yang added: "We must act swiftly, compassionately and decisively for ourselves and for our industry. You should and can expect no less from us going forward. We are committed to maintaining the highest of standards while creating the changes we wish to see in our industry."

Smith sparked controversy when he walked onto the stage at the Academy Awards and hit Rock in the face with an open palm after Rock made a joke about the shaved head of Jada Pinkett Smith, who suffers from alopecia, which can cause baldness.

Smith was subsequently banned for 10 years from attending the Oscars or any other events hosted by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The following day, Smith apologized in an Instagram post, saying that "violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive."

"My behavior at last night’s Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable," Smith wrote at the time. "I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us."

The organization previously addressed Smith's actions, admitting that it "could have handled the situation differently" while labeling Smith’s behavior as "unacceptable and harmful," and it also noted that it did not "adequately address the situation in the room."

"This was an opportunity for us to set an example for our guests, viewers, and our Academy family around the world, and we fell short — unprepared for the unprecedented," it concluded, according to Page Six.