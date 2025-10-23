Wild Black Bear Enters California Zoo, Interacts With Captives

A young wild black bear walked into California's Sequoia Park Zoo, surprising staff and visitors before being safely escorted back into the surrounding forest, officials said.

The incident took place on Oct. 17 during a routine morning inspection of the zoo's Redwood Sky Walk.

Staff conducting the check discovered the bear calmly walking along the elevated boardwalk. In a statement, the zoo said the animal "did not appear aggressive" and seemed more curious than alarmed by its surroundings.

According to the zoo, the bear spent several minutes exploring and even stopped to observe the zoo's three resident black bears, Tule, Ishŭng, and Nabu, from behind the safety of their enclosure fence.

Staff noted that the wild bear appeared relaxed during the encounter, showing no signs of distress or confrontation.

Images shared on the zoo's Instagram account showed the bear leaning over a railing to watch the resident bears and later wandering through a wooded section near the zoo's perimeter.

"Overall, he was a very polite visitor," the zoo wrote. "He stayed on the boardwalk path, kept two feet on the ground, and didn't try to climb over the railings! (But seriously. When we say, 'wildlife welcome,' this isn't exactly what we have in mind.)"

After the animal was spotted, zoo staff immediately implemented emergency procedures and coordinated a response with the Eureka Police Department and the California Department of Fish and Wildlife. Together, they worked to guide the bear back into its natural habitat.

"Emergency procedures were implemented," the zoo said, describing a "rapid response" that ensured the safety of guests, staff, and animals.

After briefly exploring enrichment items near the bear night house, objects typically used for play and stimulation by zoo animals, the wild bear was "safely coaxed back into the woods through a service gate," according to the statement.

"This was an exemplary execution of our emergency systems, which resulted in the best outcome for everyone involved – including the bear!" the zoo added.

Zoo Director Jim Campbell-Spickler told the San Francisco Chronicle that the bear likely entered the zoo by climbing a tree from Sequoia Park but could not find its way out.

He estimated the bear to be about 1 1/2 years old and weighing about 150 pounds.

"He was just a curious guy," Campbell-Spickler said.

The zoo said its perimeter fencing remains "intact and secure" and reminded visitors that wild animals, including bears, live in the adjacent park.

No injuries or property damage occurred, and the bear safely returned to the forest.