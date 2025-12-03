WH Responds After Sabrina Carpenter Slams ICE Video Using Her Song

The White House delivered a sharp response after singer Sabrina Carpenter spoke out against the use of her music in a federal social media video showing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations.

Carpenter had criticized an official post on the White House's X account that overlaid the repeated lyric from her song "Juno" onto footage of ICE agents handcuffing and tackling individuals during enforcement actions.

"This video is evil and disgusting," she wrote in response. "Do not ever involve me or my music to benefit your inhumane agenda."

A White House representative defended the video and rejected Carpenter's objection in a statement to Entertainment Weekly.

"Here's a Short n' Sweet message for Sabrina Carpenter: we won't apologize for deporting dangerous criminal illegal murderers, rapists, and pedophiles from our country," the representative said before citing language from Carpenter's track "Manchild," adding, "Anyone who would defend these sick monsters must be stupid, or is it slow?"

The ordeal adds to a series of recent objections from artists whose music has appeared in government posts without their approval.

In November, Olivia Rodrigo denounced a federal social media post promoting self-deportation that incorporated her 2023 song "All-American B***h."

"Don't ever use my songs to promote your racist, hateful propaganda," she said in response, according to Billboard.

The Department of Homeland Security responded in a statement to USA Today, saying, "America is grateful all the time for our federal law enforcement officers who keep us safe. We suggest Ms. Rodrigo thank them for their service, not belittle their sacrifice."

Earlier, Kenny Loggins objected to his song "Danger Zone" being featured in an AI-generated video depicting President Donald Trump wearing a crown and flying a jet labeled "King Trump" amid nationwide No Kings protests.

"Nobody asked me for my permission, which I would have denied, and I request that my recording on this video is removed immediately," Loggins said in a statement on his website.

"I can't imagine why anybody would want their music used or associated with something created with the sole purpose of dividing us," Loggins added. "We're in this together, and it is my hope that we can embrace music as a way of celebrating and uniting each and every one of us."

In 2024, Beyoncé warned the Trump campaign that it would face legal action if it continued using her song "Freedom" in a campaign video, Politico reported. The track was later adopted by former Vice President Kamala Harris as her campaign anthem.

Members of ABBA and the Foo Fighters have also demanded that Trump stop using their recordings at rallies or in promotional videos.