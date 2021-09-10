Wendy Williams Dealing With 'Ongoing Health Issues' and Undergoing Evaluations

Wendy Williams has been suffering from "ongoing health issues" and has been forced to cancel all upcoming public appearances ahead of the Season 13 premiere of "The Wendy Williams Show" on Sept. 20.

The news was confirmed in a statement shared to her talk show's Instagram account Thursday.

"Wendy is dealing with some ongoing health issues and is undergoing further evaluations," the statement read. "She will not be able to complete her promotional activities next week, but can't wait to be back in her purple chair Monday, September 20th for the 13th season premiere."

In 2017, Williams fainted on stage during her show. She later claimed that she had overheated while wearing a Halloween costume. A year later Williams revealed that she had been diagnosed with Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism and would be taking a hiatus from work.

"I feel a hundred percent better than I was a few months ago. I had a storm going in my body is the best way I can explain it," she said at the time, according to People.

"It came from me neglecting my six-month endocrinology appointment. I have Graves' disease and hyperthyroid. If you have one you don't necessarily have to have the other, but I have both, and I was diagnosed with both 19 years ago," she added.

Then, last May, Williams again took time off due to health concerns surrounding her Graves' disease, which was "causing fatigue," her spokesperson told People at the time.

In addition to the disease, Williams has also struggled with drug and alcohol addiction and had spent time living at a sober-living house. She opened up about her battle in a 2018 interview with Entertainment Tonight, explaining that she was a "functioning addict."

"I would report to work on time and I walked in and all of my coworkers, and including my bosses, would know but instead of firing me, you see, I would grab my headphones and arrogantly walk into the studio and dare them fire me because I was making ratings," she said.

