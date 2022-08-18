Report: Vincent Kartheiser Files for Divorce From Alexis Bledel

"Gilmore Girls" star Alexis Bledel and her husband of eight years, "Mad Men" actor Vincent Kartheiser, have separated.

The news was confirmed by US Weekly, which obtained legal documents revealing that Kartheiser, 43, filed for divorce on Aug. 10 at New York’s Putnam County Supreme Court.

They met on the set of "Mad Men" in 2011, when Bledel made several guest appearances on the show. Two years later they were engaged.

"I'm a very lucky man," Kartheiser said at the time. "I keep saying girlfriend. And then I'm like, 'I mean, my fiancée!'"

In 2014 they secretly exchanged vows during an intimate ceremony in Ojai, California. Kartheiser later talked to Vulture about how he valued their privacy.

"It's something I realized about the most important things in my life," he said. "If I share them with the world, and I open that door to their fuming anger that they need to get out or their adoration that they want to flaunt, it lessens it. It cheapens it; it weakens it. And it's magical, love, and all of that is ... profoundly spiritual, and it just doesn't feel right."

In 2015, Bledel and Kartheiser welcomed a son — news that was first revealed by Bledel's "Gilmore Girls" co-star Scott Peterson during an interview with Glamour magazine while speaking about the reunion show, "Gilmore Girls: A Year In The Life in 2016."

"She's really blossomed as a woman and now she's a proud new mother and married and happy," he said. "We're comparing notes because my son [Nick, born July 2014] is about a year and a half older than her young son."

Peterson added, "I'm showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We're just really enjoying each other's company."

Bledel and Kartheiser were last pictured together on the red carpet at the 2017 Emmy Awards.