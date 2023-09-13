USA Today Hiring Taylor Swift Reporter

USA Today is looking for a journalist whose sole job will be to report on Taylor Swift.

According to a listing by the digital news outlet, the job, which is advertised as a "video-forward journalist" and offers a salary of up to six figures, will cover Swift's "music and cultural impact."

"Swift's fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, and so has the significance of her music and growing legacy," the job listing reads. "Seeing both the facts and the fury, the Taylor Swift reporter will identify why the pop star's influence only expands, what her fanbase stands for in pop culture, and the effect she has across the music and business worlds."

The position is remote but will require international travel and offers a pay scale between $40,000 to $100,000, as indicated in the job posting. The successful candidate "will chronicle the biggest moments on the next portions" of Swift's Eras tour and provide readers with an exclusive "insider view" of this global sensation.

"Taylor Swift is an artist and businesswoman whose work has tremendous economic, cultural and societal significance," Kristin Roberts, Gannett Media's chief content officer, said in a statement emailed to Insider. Gannett is the publisher that owns USA Today.

"The USA TODAY Network is committed to serving our communities across America with journalism that is essential to millions of readers, viewers and listeners. And that includes providing our audience with content they crave," Roberts added. "As Taylor Swift's fanbase has grown to unprecedented heights, so has the influence of her music and growing legacy — not only on the industry but on our culture."

The job posting comes after Gannett cut jobs in local areas multiple times. In December, the media company reduced its news division by 6% in small outlets and stopped printing six community newspapers in southeast Michigan.