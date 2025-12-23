WATCH TV LIVE

UK Police: Comedian Russell Brand Charged With 2 More Sex Offenses

Tuesday, 23 December 2025 12:21 PM EST

British ⁠police said Tuesday that comedian Russell Brand had been charged with a new count of rape and another of sexual ⁠assault.

The new charges related to two women ​and followed five charges made in April involving four other women: two counts ⁠of rape, one of indecent assault and two of sexual assault.

Brand, 50, ⁠will appear ​at ⁠Westminster Magistrates' Court on Jan. 20 in relation to the new charges. A trial on the earlier charges ⁠is ​scheduled to begin at Southwark Crown Court on June 16.

© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


