UK Police: Comedian Russell Brand Charged With 2 More Sex Offenses

British police said Tuesday that comedian Russell Brand had been charged with a new count of rape and another of sexual assault.
The new charges related to two women and followed five charges made in April involving four other women: two counts of rape, one of indecent assault and two of sexual assault.
Brand, 50, will appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Jan. 20 in relation to the new charges. A trial on the earlier charges is scheduled to begin at Southwark Crown Court on June 16.
© 2025 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.