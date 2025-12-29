Accuser Messaged Tyler Perry Years After Alleged Assault

Text messages show that Tyler Perry and "Boo! A Madea Halloween" actor Mario Rodriguez, who recently filed a lawsuit accusing the filmmaker of sexual assault, remained in contact years after Rodriguez alleges their interactions ended.

Rodriguez alleged in the lawsuit filed last week in California that Perry assaulted him during encounters that occurred between 2014 and 2019.

The lawsuit says Rodriguez cut off contact with Perry in 2019, though Perry would periodically reach out afterward.

But screenshots of text messages obtained by The Associated Press on Sunday night show Rodriguez initiating contact with Perry as recently as Thanksgiving 2024 and again on Aug. 31, expressing gratitude, friendship, and financial distress.

In one message sent on Thanksgiving, Rodriguez thanked Perry for helping him through difficult periods in his life and wrote that he appreciated him "to the moon," according to the screenshots.

In another series of messages dated Aug. 31, Rodriguez described ongoing health problems, said he lacked health insurance, and told Perry he was scared and struggling financially.

The messages were provided to the AP by a source close to the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the matter publicly.

Rodriguez responded in a statement Monday.

"When someone has influence over your career, your income, your future, you don't feel free," said the statement Rodriguez released through his lawyer, Jonathan Delshad.

"Survivors often stay cordial. They often ask for help when they feel desperate.

"That does not mean abuse didn't happen. Those text messages were sent to Perry at a time when I was especially vulnerable as can be seen from the context," the statement said.

"Continued financial support and access are not inconsistent with abuse—they are often part of the power dynamics that follow it. In many situations involving exploitation, money can function as a way to manage guilt, avoid conflict, or maintain silence."

Perry's attorney, Alex Spiro, disputed the allegations in Rodriguez's lawsuit.

"I said it before and I will say it again," Spiro said in a statement. "This is nothing but a $77 million money grab scam."

The lawsuit seeks at least $77 million in damages and accuses Perry of sexual assault, sexual battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress. Perry has denied the allegations.

The AP does not typically name people who say they have been sexually abused unless they come forward publicly as Rodriguez has.

The lawsuit follows a separate case filed in June by actor Derek Dixon, who alleged Perry groped him while Dixon worked on Perry's television series "The Oval" and "Ruthless."

That lawsuit, also filed by Delshad, was originally filed in California state court and later moved to federal court in Georgia, where Perry is based.

Perry also has denied Dixon's allegations.