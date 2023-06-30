×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: trump | election | oregon

Trump Wins Oregon Fire Board Seat as Write-In Candidate

By    |   Friday, 30 June 2023 10:41 AM EDT

Former President Donald Trump won an election in a tiny Oregon town in which he was written in as a candidate by voters. 

The May 16 election resulted in a tie for a position on the Hubbard Rural Fire Protection District board, according to the Salem Statesman Journal. Trump and four others received an equal number of two write-in votes each. 

The board, consisting of five members, had three open positions. Incumbents Michelle Luna and Michael Willis were the sole registered candidates, securing their positions for another term. 

However, the competition for "Hubbard Fire District Board Director Position No. 3" remained deadlocked until June 23, when a dice roll was used to break the tie. Trump emerged as the winning candidate.

"The candidate who won the dice roll off was Donald Trump, and because he doesn't live or own property in the district, the next step would be to determine if either of the other two candidates who won the dice roll are interested," Hubbard Fire Chief Michael Kahrmann told the Salem Statesman Journal.

According to the article, "none of the write-in candidates attended so others served as stand-ins, each rolling a 12-sided dice. On the first roll, the stand-ins for Sherwood, Smith and Trump each rolled 10. In the second round, Trump's stand-in rolled a 12."

Candidates for the position are required to either own property or reside within the district.

"I'm not sure how the fire district is going to determine if Donald Trump or a Donald Trump owns property," Marion County Clerk Bill Burgess told the Salem Statesman Journal. "The likelihood is probably not great since we don't even have a Donald Trump registered in the county."

On July 12, the board will discuss their next steps. If the other candidates decline, it will have to appoint someone to the position.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Former President Donald Trump won an election in a tiny Oregon town in which he was written in as a candidate by voters. 
trump, election, oregon
305
2023-41-30
Friday, 30 June 2023 10:41 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved