Trump Wins Oregon Fire Board Seat as Write-In Candidate

Former President Donald Trump won an election in a tiny Oregon town in which he was written in as a candidate by voters.

The May 16 election resulted in a tie for a position on the Hubbard Rural Fire Protection District board, according to the Salem Statesman Journal. Trump and four others received an equal number of two write-in votes each.

The board, consisting of five members, had three open positions. Incumbents Michelle Luna and Michael Willis were the sole registered candidates, securing their positions for another term.

However, the competition for "Hubbard Fire District Board Director Position No. 3" remained deadlocked until June 23, when a dice roll was used to break the tie. Trump emerged as the winning candidate.

"The candidate who won the dice roll off was Donald Trump, and because he doesn't live or own property in the district, the next step would be to determine if either of the other two candidates who won the dice roll are interested," Hubbard Fire Chief Michael Kahrmann told the Salem Statesman Journal.

According to the article, "none of the write-in candidates attended so others served as stand-ins, each rolling a 12-sided dice. On the first roll, the stand-ins for Sherwood, Smith and Trump each rolled 10. In the second round, Trump's stand-in rolled a 12."

Candidates for the position are required to either own property or reside within the district.

"I'm not sure how the fire district is going to determine if Donald Trump or a Donald Trump owns property," Marion County Clerk Bill Burgess told the Salem Statesman Journal. "The likelihood is probably not great since we don't even have a Donald Trump registered in the county."

On July 12, the board will discuss their next steps. If the other candidates decline, it will have to appoint someone to the position.