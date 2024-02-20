'True Detective' Creator Nic Pizzolatto Slammed for S4 Diss

"True Detective" creator Nic Pizzolatto has come under fire for criticisms of the show's fourth season, "Night Country."

Helmed by Issa López, the latest season wrapped Sunday. Pizzolatto was quick to denounce the acclaimed HBO limited series in a since-deleted post on social media.

Fans jumped to López's defense.

"'True Detective’s' fourth season was so bad, it was the most-watched season of the show ever," NPR TV critic Eric Deggans wrote on X. "Instead, of counting his money and thanking Issa López for rescuing his franchise with an amazing series, Nic Pizzolato seems determined to show what a sore loser he is."

New Republic TV critic Phillip Maciak also chimed in on social media, writing, "You may have liked the 'True Detective' finale or you may have hated the 'True Detective' finale. But one thing is indisputable: Nic Pizzolatto is on Instagram, posting other people's stories about how Issa López ruined the franchise like an absolutely enormous baby."

Film and TV journalist Rendy Jones added that the franchise creator was "too grown to look this pathetic and petty."

"You can just not care and get your exec producer bag in silence. Now you’re just looking like a child," he wrote on X.

Pizzolatto subtly has criticized the season on multiple occasions. Last month, when fans expressed their concerns on Reddit, the series creator distanced himself from their dissatisfaction with "Night Country," stating, "Can't blame me," The Wrap noted.

His criticism prompted López to respond in an interview with Vulture.

"I believe that every storyteller has a very specific, peculiar and unique relation to the stories they create, and whatever his reactions are, he's entitled to them. That's his prerogative," she said. "I wrote this with profound love for the work he made and love for the people that loved it."