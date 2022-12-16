Trevor Noah Returns as Grammys Host

Trevor Noah will host of the 2023 Grammy Awards for the third consecutive year.

The South African-born comedian, who recently ended his run as host of Comedy Central's "The Daily Show" after seven years, confirmed the news on social media.

"I'm super excited to be hosting the #Grammys once again! Three-peat baby!" he wrote on Instagram.

Four people, including Noah, have hosted the award show for at least three years in a row — an accomplishment he reflected on during an interview with Billboard this week.

"I don't think it's normal to host it once, so I don't have a great frame of reference for this," he said. "It is thrilling. For me, it's a cheat code because I'm a fan of almost all the people who are there."

The 65th annual Grammy Awards is set for Feb. 5 at Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles. Before that, Noah will head out on his "Off the Record" global tour, which kicks off in January and has stops scheduled in the U.S., Europe, and South Africa.

On Dec. 8, he officially signed off as host of "The Daily Show" with a message. "Please don't forget the world is a friendlier place than the Internet or the news would make you think," Noah said, according to Esquire.

"I remember when I started the show, you know?" Noah recalled at the time. "There was so many people that hated me — genuinely hated me. They hated the idea, they hated how I looked, they hated my hair, they hated my accent, they hated everything about me, my point of view, everything.

"And then I look seven years later and now all those people still hate me, but for the right reasons, not because now they know me, they understand me."