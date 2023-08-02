treat williams, cause of death, revealed

The Medical Examiner's Office in New York said actor Treat Williams died from "severe trauma and blood loss" in a motorcycle crash June 12, according to Vermont State Police.

State authorities on Tuesday also confirmed that the driver of the vehicle involved in the collision with Williams' motorcycle was issued a citation for "grossly negligent operation with death."

The death of Williams, 71, was confirmed at the time by his agent Barry McPherson.

"He was killed this afternoon. He was making a left or a right [and] a car cut him off. I'm just devastated. He was the nicest guy. He was so talented," McPherson told People.

"He was an actor's actor. Filmmakers loved him. He's been the heart of the Hollywood since the late 1970s. He was really proud of his performance this year. He's been so happy with the work that I got him. He's had a balanced career."

Local fire chief Jacob Gribble shared with People that the crash occurred on Route 30 by Long Trail Auto near Dorset, Vermont, when a car collided with Williams' motorcycle. Investigators believed that the other driver didn't see the motorcycle.

Williams was airlifted to a New York hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Williams is best known for his portrayal of beloved dad Dr. Andrew Brown on the television series "Everwood" from 2002 to 2006. Leading tributes after news of his death was his onscreen son, Gregory Smith.

"This news is devastating," Smith said in a statement shared with People. "Treat was a wonderful man and a brilliant actor. Above all, he loved his family so much. I'm very grateful for the time I got to spend as part of his extended TV family.

"He made an indelible impression on me during my most formative years. I will always cherish my time with Treat and think fondly of his stories, his laugh, and his passion for adventure. I'm sending love to his family, Pam, Gil and Elinor. He will be deeply missed."