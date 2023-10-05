Travis Kelce: NFL 'Overdoing' Connection With Taylor Swift

Travis Kelce has admitted that the NFL might be "overdoing" things regarding its focus on the relationship between him and Taylor Swift.

The pair have not confirmed that they are romantically involved but Swift has been spotted attending two of Kelce's games for the Kansas City Chiefs this season.

The benefits of their connection are far-reaching.

As the Guardian noted, sales for Travis Kelce jerseys have surged along with the NFL's viewing figures among younger people. Further, ads for Swift's new film have been broadcast during games.

Despite it all, Kelce said he thinks the NFL needs to "calm down." He made the remarks during the latest episode of the podcast he hosts with his brother, "New Heights With Jason and Travis Kelce."

"I think it's fun when they show who was at the game," he said while discussing the league's attention. "I think it brings a little bit more to the atmosphere, brings a little bit more to what you're watching. But at the same time, I think … They're overdoing it a little bit, for sure, especially my situation. [But] I think they're just trying to have fun with it."

Jason Kelce, the Center for the Philadelphia Eagles, is a star himself, having been selected first-team All-Pro five times.

Certain segments of NFL broadcasts now seem to prioritize squeezing numerous Swift song lyrics into their commentary, sometimes overshadowing the actual football content. Following Sunday's Chiefs game, the NFL's profile described itself as "NFL (Taylor's Version)."

During the podcast, Jason Kelce mentioned to his brother that cameras during Sunday's game cut to Swift's luxury suite at MetLife Stadium 17 times.

"Damn, that's crazy," Travis Kelce said. "That's like once a drive."

Some people are skeptical about the authenticity of the relationship between a pop star promoting her projects and a highly marketable athlete in a commercialized league. The doubts have prompted a response from the NFL.

"We frequently change our bios and profile imagery based on what's happening in and around our games, as well as culturally," the statement read, according to the Guardian. "The Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce news has been a pop cultural moment we've leaned into in real time, as it's an intersection of sport and entertainment, and we've seen an incredible amount of positivity around the sport."