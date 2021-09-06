Toxic Algae in California River Where Family Died Leads to Recreational Closures

Public access to parts of California's Merced River, where a family of three mysteriously died last month, has been temporarily closed due to the presence of toxic algae blooms.

There has been speculation that the deaths of John Gerrish, Ellen Chung, and their one-year-old daughter, Miju, as well as their dog, were caused by the toxic algae blooms and although this cannot be confirmed until toxicology reports are made available, recreational closures to parts of the river have only compounded this theory.

"These algal blooms can produce toxins that can make people and pets extremely sick," said Bureau of Land Management Mother Lode Field Manager Elizabeth Meyer-Shields. "We will continue to monitor for the algae’s presence and look forward to when the public can safely recreate in the Merced River."

In July, the Sierra National Forest, which is part of the U.S. Forest Service, cautioned visitors not to "swim, wade or allow their pets to enjoy the water" due to "Toxic Algal Mats that have formed and are present," according to Newsweek. Then, two days after the bodies were found, a new sign was installed at the entrance of the trail the family had hiked, cautioning hikers that "harmful algae may be present in this water" and warning them not to drink the water and eat shellfish found in the area.

The toxic algae blooms, which are also referred to as "algal mats," can "produce extremely dangerous toxins that can sicken or kill people or animals" if they're bound to rocks beneath the water, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The closures will remain in effect until Sept. 17, although this may be altered if conditions change.

