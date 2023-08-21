Tori Spelling Hospitalized for Undisclosed Issue

Tori Spelling was hospitalized for several days due to an undisclosed medical issue.

The 50-year-old actor revealed the news Sunday via Instagram with a photo showing her hand hooked up to an IV.

"4th day here and I'm missing my kiddos so much," she wrote. "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes my way."

The hospital band worn on Spelling's wrist shows that the "Beverly Hills 90210" alum, who has been living with their five children in an RV after a split from husband Dean McDermott, was admitted on Aug. 17.

Spelling has not disclosed the ailment, but previously shared that she and her children — Liam, 16, Stella, 15, Hattie, 11, Finn, 10, and Beau, 6 — had vacated their home due to an "extreme" mold infestation.

Spelling recently moved her family into a $100-a-night motel in the Los Angeles area, according to Page Six. However, after just a few days, she and her children checked out of the motel and moved in with a friend.

Earlier this month it emerged that they were staying in a mobile home on campgrounds in Ventura County, California.

The move came after she said her children suffered several medical issues related to the mold problem.

In one incident, Spelling had to rush one of her children to urgent care after months of experiencing sickness.

"Here we are again at Urgent Care," she wrote on Instagram in a post accompanied by photos of her young children sitting inside the facility in May. "We've all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months. Sick. Get better. To get sick again."

In her Instagram post, Spelling detailed her children's health ailments, which included respiratory infections, "extreme" allergy-like symptoms, and skin rashes. During their doctor's visit this week, her oldest son was diagnosed with strep throat and had a fever of 103 degrees.

It was only when inspectors found mold throughout the home that the "pieces began to fall into place."

"We now know that when the house was labeled a health hazard and not live able that wording was FACT," Spelling wrote. "We now GET IT! It's hard to just uproot a huge family especially in midst of all feeling so sick and in bed. But, we now will vacate the home asap."