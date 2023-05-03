Olympic Gold Medalist Sprinter Tori Bowie Dies at 32

U.S. track and field star Tori Bowie, an Olympic gold medalist, has died at age 32.

The news was announced Wednesday by USA Track and Field, as well as Bowie's management company.

"USATF is deeply saddened by the passing of Tori Bowie, a three-time Olympic medalist and two-time world champion," USA Track and Field CEO Max Siegel said in a statement. "A talented athlete, her impact on the sport is immeasurable, and she will be greatly missed."

TMZ reported that Bowie was found dead Tuesday in Florida. No cause of death was given.

"We've lost a client, dear friend, daughter and sister," Icon Management wrote in a tweet. "Tori was a champion … a beacon of light that shined so bright! We're truly heartbroken and our prayers are with the family and friends."

Bowie turned in an electric performance at the 2016 Rio Olympics, where she won silver in the 100 and bronze in the 200. She then ran the anchor leg on a 4x100 team with Tianna Bartoletta, Allyson Felix, and English Gardner to take gold.

A year later, she won the 100 meters at the 2017 world championships in London.

Bowie's first major international medal was a 100-meter bronze at worlds in 2015. After winning, she said, "My entire life my grandmother told me I could do whatever I set my mind to."

Shortly after news of Bowie's death, messages of condolences poured in. Leading the tributes was U.S. record-holder and three-time world champion Noah Lyles.

"I can't believe this," he wrote on Twitter. "I had just heard word of her going to be with her sister back home and now this. This breaks my heart to hear and I will keep the family in my prayers."

Kenyan Olympian javelin thrower Julius Yego also remembered Bowie on social media.

"So devastating and shocking to learn of the passing on of Tori Bowie. The world of athletics have lost a great champion and patriot of the sport, rest in peace Tori. Condolences to the greater family of Tori Bowie, together in prayers," Yego wrote.

"My heart breaks for the family of Tori Bowie," added Jamaican Olympic champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, one of Bowie's competitors. "A great competitor and source of light. Your energy and smile will always be with me. Rest in peace."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.