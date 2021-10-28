Tom Hanks Surprises a Couple By Crashing Their Wedding

Tom Hanks stunned a newlywed couple when he crashed their wedding.

Diciembre and Tashia Farries had exchanged their vows on Oct. 22, and were having photos taken on the beach by the Santa Monica Pier when Hanks walked up to congratulate them. Speaking in an interview with Today, Diciembre said it made their big day just that more special.

"We were so in our own moment so for him to walk up, it was shocking and took a second for us to realize. It was the cherry on top for our big day," she said.

In a video of the encounter, guests can be heard saying, "That's Woody," in reference to Hanks' character from Pixar's Toy Story films. In the clip, Hanks is also heard saying "Oh man, my stock just exploded!" upon meeting Tashia.

The newlyweds said Hanks spent several minutes speaking with them and their guests before asking them for a photo.

"He said he noticed the ceremony and gave us many compliments and just said we looked beautiful," Tashia said. "He gave us love advice and was just so positive and humble."

It appears Hanks may have a sentimental streak when it comes to weddings.

In 2016 he was out for a run in Central Park when he noticed newlyweds having their photos taken, so he stopped to greet them and pose for a few selfies. Meg Miller, the New York-based photographer responsible for taking the couple's official wedding photos, recounted the incident to BBC.

"We were photographing the bride and groom in Central Park and a guy on a jog started to slow down near the couple, he leaned in close as he took off his hat and sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I am Tom Hanks' while reaching out to shake the groom's hand," she said. "He asked their names and wished them congratulations, and before he left he asked to take a selfie with them. He posted it within minutes to his Instagram, Twitter and Facebook."

In 2018, Hanks responded to an Alabama couple's wedding invitation with a typewritten letter, along with a signed Polaroid of him holding the invitation.

"Dang it, but I am in rehearsals for a play here in Los Angeles starting in May," he wrote. "Rats. Gotta send regrets." Hanks did however invite the couple to see the play before signing off with a "congratulations you kooky kids. Throw deep, Tom Hanks," according to The Tennessean.