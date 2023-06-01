×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: tom brady | retire

Tom Brady: 'I'm Certain I'm Not Playing Again'

Tom Brady: 'I'm Certain I'm Not Playing Again'
(Jon Koplaoff/Getty Images)

Thursday, 01 June 2023 11:07 AM EDT

Tom Brady insists that he is staying retired this time.

"I'm certain I'm not playing again," the seven-time Super Bowl winner told Sports Illustrated on Thursday, responding to the latest rumors regarding a potential return to the league.

"So I've tried to make that clear, and I hate to continue to profess that because I've already told people that lots of times," Brady said.

Speculation surged following Monday's reports that Brady, 45, has finalized a deal to purchase a minority stake in the Las Vegas Raiders.

The three-time MVP quarterback said he already has plenty on his plate.

"I'm looking forward to my broadcasting job at Fox next year," Brady said. "I'm looking forward to the opportunity ahead with the Raiders, and we're in the process of that along with the other different things that I'm a part of professionally and in my personal life. Just spending as much time with my kids as I can and seeing them grow up and support the different things that they have going on, and that's a very important job. And I take them all pretty seriously."

Brady's 10-year, $375 million contract with Fox Sports begins in 2024.

He announced his retirement from the NFL on Feb. 1 after 23 seasons.

Brady set NFL records for wins by a quarterback (251), Super Bowl wins, passing yards (89,214) and passing touchdowns (649) during his career with the New England Patriots (2000-19) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2020-22).

© 2023 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Tom Brady insists that he is staying retired this time."I'm certain I'm not playing again," the seven-time Super Bowl winner told Sports Illustrated on Thursday, responding to the latest rumors regarding a potential return to the league.
tom brady, retire
242
2023-07-01
Thursday, 01 June 2023 11:07 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved