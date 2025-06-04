Tim McGraw's Daughter Embraces Queer Identity

Gracie McGraw, the eldest daughter of country music stars Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, has proudly embraced her queer identity by sharing her truth in a message on social media to mark the start of Pride Month.

Taking to her Instagram stories on Monday, the 28-year-old shared a graphic reading, "EVERYONE GET MORE GAY NOW!," according to E! News. "HAPPY FREAKING PRIDE. I love being queer," she wrote alongside the declaration.

The next day, Gracie McGraw clarified that she has been "an out-and-proud queer, bisexual woman and wouldn't have it other way."

"I have and always will be very vocal about my support of LGBTQIA+ rights, and the community," she added.

Tim McGraw and Hill, who also share Maggie McGraw, 26, and Audrey McGraw, 23, haven't publicly responded to Gracie McGraw's post. However, their strong connection with their children is well known.

All three daughters joined their father Saturday onstage at the Music City Rodeo in Nashville to sing along with him to his 2007 hit "Last Dollar (Fly Away)."

"My daughters," Tim McGraw said in a video of the performance shared on Instagram. "They sang on this record when they were kids!"

The song, in particular, held significance as the sisters had sung background vocals on the original recording. During the video, they grew visibly emotional and joined Tim McGraw for a hug.

"They're all grown up now," he continued. "My girls!"

Tim McGraw has previously spoken about how raising a family has positively influenced his life.

"Having a house full of women — and being the kind of guy's guy that I am, up to doing the things I like to do — sometimes I think myself more macho than I am for sure," he said in a 2021 interview. "But they have made me such a better man. They made me see things in a different way. They taught me so much more about life, about how to be a man."