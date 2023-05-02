Founding BTO Member Tim Bachman Dies

Tim Bachman, a founding member and guitarist of Canadian rock band Bachman-Turner Overdrive, has died at age 71 due to complications from cancer.

The news was confirmed by Tim Bachman's son, Ryder Bachman, on Facebook, Friday.

"My Dad passed this afternoon," Ryder Bachman wrote. "Thank You Everyone for the kind words. Grateful I got to spend some time with him at the end. Grab yer loved ones and hug em close, ya never know how long you have."

Shortly before announcing his father's death, Ryder Bachman revealed that Tim Bachman had to be rushed to the emergency unit after experiencing "some complications" that resulted in the discovery that "he has cancer riddled all throughout his brain."

"I sat with Dad yesterday afternoon and reminisced about some of the good times we had," Ryder Bachman wrote. "He was pretty out of it most of the time, but at one point looked up at me with really, big wide eyes and said, 'I love you Paxton, keep sharing the music…' and then passed back out. "

Tim Bachman founded Bachman-Turner Overdrive with Fred Turner and his brothers Randy Bachman and Robbie Bachman in 1973, according to Variety. That year the band released two albums that produced a string of hits, including "Let It Ride" and "Takin' Care of Business."

Tim Bachman left the band in 1974 but returned a decade later for a reunion. He would go on to become the leader of a touring edition of the band in the late 1980s.

Bachman-Turner Overdrive was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame in 2014.

Earlier this year, Robbie Bachman died at age 69. Randy Bachman shared the news in a statement on Twitter.

"Another sad departure," Randy Bachman wrote. "The pounding beat behind BTO, my little brother Robbie has joined Mum, Dad & brother Gary on the other side. Maybe Jeff Beck needs a drummer! He was an integral cog in our rock 'n' roll machine and we rocked the world together."