TikTok Comedian Huey Haha Dead at 22

Rising comedian and TikTok star Huey Haha has died at 22.

The news was confirmed in an Instagram post shared to his account, which revealed that Huey had died on Monday.

"He loved and appreciated every single one of his supporters," the post read. It included a link to a GoFundMe page that was set up to raise funds to cover funeral costs as well as to go towards Huey’s 2-year-old daughter, Princess. As of Thursday morning, the campaign had raised over $33,000.

No cause of death had been given, but some have speculated that Huey had been struggling with mental health issues before his death.

The rumors are not without substance. He recently tweeted "f**k life" before deactivating his account, according to The Sun. He also previously opened up about his tough upbringing in Stockton, California, for the ShotBy YouTube channel.

"During his appearance, Huey revealed that he lived with four sisters and a brother and that there was "no food, no nothing," The Sun noted. Huey also said in a video earlier this year that he went to school to get fed and to also escape his home environment.

Huey went into foster care at age 13 but he was kicked out by two families for smoking marijuana, the outlet further stated.

Tributes have been pouring in since news of Huey's death broke, with many fans paying their respects as well as sharing stories of how he helped them cope with their own pain through laughter.

"This young brotha OBVIOUSLY came up from the trenches and created a method to transform that trauma and pain into an art form of comedy. I respect anyone who doesn’t let their circumstances dictate their future and push beyond the temporary, especially when they have a child … let alone a daughter such as I do," one fan wrote on his GoFundMe page.

"The world is full of soo much pain and misery and self hate it’s just great to have footage and memories that genuinely make us feel good and feel better," the fan added. "Even those short moments can have a lifelong benefit of happiness."

"Rest in Paradise Huey. Thank you for shining more love, light, and laughter into the world. You will be missed," another fan commented on Instagram.

Taking to Twitter, a friend of Huey's shared how he had been making plans to break into the music scene.

"My friend and IG Comedian #HueyHaha has passed away," the tweet read. "We had so much in store for the futures. He expressed to me that he wanted to get into music so we ended making a song together. I wish I could of did something to prevent this…"

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 (TALK) or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.