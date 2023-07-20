$2B Theme Park and Resort Coming to Route 66 in Oklahoma

Route 66 is getting a new stop in the form of an "Americana-themed" park and resort the size of Disneyland, which is set to be located in northeast Oklahoma.

The $2 billion American Heartland Theme Park and Resort will be developed just west of Grand Lake on Route 66, according to American Heartland, which announced Wednesday the upcoming opening of the theme park and resort in 2026.

Preceding this, there will be a first-phase RV park with cabins scheduled to launch in spring 2025. Spanning 125 acres, the park will boast an "Americana-themed" concept, making it comparable in size to renowned attractions like Disneyland or the Magic Kingdom at Disney World, as per the company's news release.

"We feel like this project will be a gamechanger for tourism in not only Northeast Oklahoma but the entire region," Kristy Adams, a sales and marketing executive for the development, said in an email to CNN Travel. "We have already met with several tourism partners and are excited to start promoting this addition to the great state of Oklahoma."

According to Adams, the destination anticipates drawing over two million visitors annually to Oklahoma from out of state.

"Oklahoma is excited to welcome American Heartland Theme Park and Resort," Oklahoma State Rep. Rusty Cornwell said. "Located on historic Route 66 just west of Grand Lake, the development will attract visitors from around the world to experience and celebrate the rich cultures and hometown values America has to offer."

The park will showcase six distinct American "lands": Great Plains, Bayou Bay, Big Timber Falls, Stony Point Harbor, Liberty Village, and Electropolis. The design team, led by Steve Hedrick, comprises over 20 individuals with prior experience as builders and Imagineers from Disney Parks.

The RV park is set to cover an expansive 320 acres, offering 750 RV spaces and 300 cabins. In addition to this, the development plan includes a 300-room hotel and an indoor water park.