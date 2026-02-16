'Tehran' Producer Dies at 52 During Filming in Greece

Dana Eden, an award-winning Israeli television producer and co-creator of the International Emmy Award-winning spy thriller "Tehran," was found dead in her hotel room in Athens. She was 52.

Eden was in the Greek capital for the filming of the fourth season of "Tehran." According to Greek news outlets, she was found lifeless in a hotel in central Athens, where she had been staying since Feb. 4.

After several hours without contact, her brother went to the hotel and discovered her body.

Police arrived at the scene and collected evidence. A forensic pathologist was called in and an autopsy was ordered to determine the precise cause of death.

Officers gathered security camera footage and took testimony from hotel staff as part of an investigation examining all possibilities.

Eden was a partner at Tel Aviv-based Shula and Dana Productions. Together with her longtime business partner, Shula Spiegel, she was responsible for producing "Tehran."

"We are shocked and in deep pain over the untimely passing of our dear friend and partner Dana Eden," Shula and Dana Productions said in a statement.

"Dana, a gifted creator with an international reputation, worked in the industry for more than 30 years. For the past 18 years she co-led the production company Dana and Shula Productions, winning numerous awards, including an International Emmy for the production of the global hit ‘Tehran,’" the statement continued.

Israel’s public broadcaster Kan said it was "pained by the passing of our colleague and partner in a long line of productions, series and programs at the Israeli Public Broadcasting Corporation, Dana Eden."

Republished with permission from Jewish News Syndicate