Ted Danson Apologizes for Strained Relationship With 'Cheers' Co-Star

Actor Ted Danson apologized to his "Cheers" co-star Kelsey Grammer for a strained relationship on the set of the hit sitcom.

Danson, 76, expressed his regret during an episode of the "Where Everybody Knows Your Name" podcast he does with Woody Harrelson.

"This isn't self-deprecating, but it's — I feel like I got stuck a little bit with you during the 'Cheers' years. I have a memory of getting angry at you once," he told Grammer, according to the New York Post.

"Yeah, you came and told me that one day," Grammer replied.

"And it's stuck in both of our memories," continued Danson. "But I feel like, [expletive], I don't know. I missed out on the last 30 years of Kelsey Grammer and I feel like it's my bad, my doing, and I almost feel like apologizing to you."

Grammer, 69, then recalled a conversation they had just after he had turned 40.

"You said something wonderful to me though, too, that I've always, I quote to other people," he said. "When I turned 40, you came up and you said, 'You know what it means, don't you? Now that you're 40, it means you're finally worth having a conversation with.'"

Danson shared that the time they spent together was "amazing."

"You can go off in different directions, you can have different lives, but that bond, that love of making something really funny and really good and cracking each other up and going through life and still showing up," he said. "Like Jimmy [director James Burrows] said, 'I don't care what you crazy people do during the week. Just show up on shoot night and be funny.'"

"Cheers" aired for 11 seasons from 1982-93.

Grammer recently told Parade that he wanted Danson and Shelley Long to represent their roles as Sam Malone and Diane Chambers in the "Frasier" revival.

"I think it's possible. We have some ideas around both of those characters and actors. But, whether or not they're going to happen, I can't tell you. I don't know. But it sure would be great," Grammer said.