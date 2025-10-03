6% of Workers Skip Work Today as Taylor Swift Drops New Album: Survey

The day after Taylor Swift's 12th studio album, "The Life of a Showgirl," hit streaming platforms at midnight, American offices felt the impact.

Staff shortages rocked businesses everywhere.

A new survey from BambooHR predicted it: 6% of salaried employees planned to take Friday, Oct. 3, off.

With 1 in 3 U.S. workers (36%) identifying as Swifties, even a sliver calling out means tens of thousands of empty desks.

Work? Or Taylor?

At cubicles and home offices across the country, workers are pressing play instead of answering emails. Some are refreshing fan chats. Others are dissecting lyrics.

And bosses might want to check Slack or Teams — 10% of fans say their companies actually have a dedicated Swiftie channel. Those group chats are popping today.

"People planned their PTO around this," one human resources manager told BambooHR. "It's like the Super Bowl for Swift fans."

Not the First Swift Slowdown

Swift-related news has derailed productivity before.

In 2022, when Eras Tour tickets went on presale, office output dropped by an estimated 22% as fans sat in endless Ticketmaster queues.

Last month, when Swift announced her engagement to Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, 22% of fans said they first heard the news while on the clock. At least one company gave up and ended the workday early.

And it's not just Swift.

The Super Bowl sidelines millions of employees every year.

The Summer Olympics pulled one in four American workers off-task in 2024.

All About 'Showgirl'

But today is different. This is Swift's moment.

Fans lined up online all night, traded theories, and blasted the album on repeat before sunrise. For some, productivity was doomed before the first track finished.

Non-Swifties may need an extra cup of coffee to survive the day. Between the chatter, the playlists, and the memes, offices may sound more like fan clubs.

Swift's empire keeps ballooning — tours, movies, merch, and now another blockbuster record.

She might be lifting the U.S. economy one concert at a time.

But today, office productivity? Consider it gone.