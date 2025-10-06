Taylor Swift Dismisses Rumors She'll Quit Music After Marrying Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift was quick to dismiss rumors that she plans to end her music career after releasing her latest album, "The Life of a Showgirl," and marrying NFL player Travis Kelce.

Speaking on BBC Radio 2 on Monday, the 35-year-old singer called the theory "shockingly offensive" after host Scott Mills asked whether the album would be her last.

"Don't tell me this is your last album?" Mills asked. Swift immediately replied, "What? No."

Mills went on to explain that some fans believed Swift would stop recording music once she married Kelce and started a family. The Grammy winner said she found the suggestion deeply unfair.

"That's a shockingly offensive thing to say. It's not why people get married, so they can quit their job," Swift said. "It's like, I love the person that I am with because he loves what I do, and he loves how much I am fulfilled by making art and making music."

She added that Kelce has always supported her career.

"That's the coolest thing about Travis," she said. "He's so passionate about what he does that me being passionate about what I do, it connects. There's no point in time where he's gonna be like, I'm really upset that you're still making music. Imagine [him saying], The music that I signed up for, that I knew you love, I thought you were going to stop doing that."

During the podcast, Swift also spoke about how she and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end balance their demanding schedules and support each other's work.

"It just is the most fun thing in the world to support each other, and the polarity of how different our jobs are. But there are a lot of similarities, too," she said.

"We both perform for 3 1/2 hours in NFL stadiums," Swift continued. "For him, it's practice; for me, it's rehearsal. For him, it's a game; for me, it's a show. We just call them different things."

Swift and Kelce, 36, began dating in the summer of 2023 and announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on Aug. 26. It was later confirmed that the proposal took place in a garden two weeks before the announcement.