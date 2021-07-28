Woman Arrested After Stealing Oil Tanker, Leading Police on High Speed Chase

A woman was arrested after she stole an oil tanker in Camden County, N.J., then led police on a high-speed chase that lasted several hours.

Police apprehended 44-year-old Camille Wescott of Lawnside at around 8:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Wawa area after forcing entry into the truck. Wescott was uncooperative and refused to exit the vehicle, Wildwood police said. She reportedly pressed the brake pedal of the tanker on several occasions and checked the mirrors as if she were attempting to leave, but was unable to get the truck started.

"Due to public safety concerns and fear that the commercial oil truck would travel back onto the highly congested public roadway, forced entry was made into the vehicle and the defendant was removed from the vehicle and taken into custody without further incident," Wildwood police said in a statement.

The incident began at around 12:30 p.m. in Bellmawr, N.J., where Wescott stole the tanker then led police on a chase through multiple towns. She was involved in "several motor vehicle accidents in several different jurisdictions," police said. Multiple agencies pursued her.

In one pursuit in Upper Pittsgrove, which was described by NJ.com, troops were able to track the tanker via its GPS. State police attempted to stop the truck when it reached a trailer park but had to call off their pursuit after Wescott fled onto Route 40. Wildwood Lt. Kenneth Gallagher said pursuits in other towns were broken off for safety reasons.

Police eventually tracked Wescott down in a parking lot near gas pumps in Wawa.

She was charged with receiving stolen property, obstruction of justice, and resisting arrest and turned over to the Bellmawr Police Department.

