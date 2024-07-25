Taiwan TV Series on China Invasion Raises Anxiety

A new TV series trailer depicting a Chinese attack on Taiwan has viewers feeling the need for greater military readiness as Beijing has vowed to reclaim Taiwan, by force if necessary.

The teaser for "Zero Day," a Taiwanese show partly funded by the government, coincided with the annual air raid drills held this week to prepare Taiwan's 23 million residents for a possible Chinese invasion, The Straits Times reported

"I burst into tears watching this. I feel heavy-hearted, and it's scary. But this is what we need to face as Taiwanese," said a popular YouTube comment cited by the outlet.

"We need to make the best preparation for the worst scenario," another commenter added.

The lengthy trailer presents a fictional scenario where the People's Liberation Army initiates a naval blockade of Taiwan under the facade of a search-and-rescue operation. It also depicts cyberattacks that interfere with essential services and sabotage by Beijing's supporters, all leading up to a possible war.

"The threat is not something new, but we have been avoiding talking about it due to its sensitivity," said Cheng Shin-mei, the producer of the series expected to air in 2025.

Experts have suggested that the emotional impact of the trailer might help Taiwan recruit more soldiers. The island's forces are currently considered weak against China, with fewer volunteers and a shrinking military. To address this, Taiwan is extending compulsory military service from four months to one year, starting in 2024.

The 10-part series is funded by Taiwan's Culture Ministry and Robert Tsao, founder of United Microelectronics Corporation. Tsao, who supports stronger defense, $41 million in 2022 to train 3 million civilian soldiers.

The series is also being considered for release on a major international streaming platform to raise global awareness about Taiwan's security challenges, though the platform's name is not yet known.

The possibility of a conflict with China has been a concern but is rarely shown directly in Taiwanese TV shows because it's a sensitive topic with commercial risks.

Several actors and directors have left the project because they're worried about upsetting China, Cheng said.

"They usually have to sign contracts with clauses that forbid them to be involved in politically sensitive topics, and violators would need to pay for any loss caused by that," Cheng said.