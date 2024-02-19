Sylvester Stallone Had Navy SEALs Train Daughters Before NYC Move

Sylvester Stallone hired Navy SEALs to train his two adult daughters before they moved to New York City in 2023 because he was afraid for their safety.

Sistine Stallone, 25, and Sophia Stallone, 27, opened up about the intense training regime they underwent in an interview with the New York Post.

"It was the hardest. It was about six hours we were in those woods" Sistine Stallone said.

"Sophia and I got our [expletive] whooped by these guys. They were the real deal," she continued, adding, "and I’m not surprised my dad put us through something like this because our entire life we grew up with him doing these sort of military-esque, self-defense trainings."

Growing up, the girls even had a certain morning regime with their father.

"It was a rigorous routine. Every day at 6 a.m., he would make us eat eggs with ketchup. For some reason, that combination … to bulk up," said Sophia Stallone.

"But then it was a lot of sit ups, push ups, pull ups, clean and jerks," she continued.

"He made the perfect boys," added Sistine Stallone.

Sylvester Stallone, 77, has three daughters, Sistine Stallone, Sophia Stallone, and Scarlet Stallone, 21, with his wife Jennifer Flavin, 55. He was previously married to Sasha Czack, with whom he had two sons, Sage Stallone and Seargeoh Stallone, 44. Sage Stallone died from heart disease at age 36 in 2012.

Sylvester Stallone was born in Hell's Kitchen but previously admitted on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that he didn't enjoy growing up in New York City because it was "very rough back then."

"I don’t think he’ll ever be less nervous," Sistine Stallone said of their father's reactions to them now living in New York. "He’s like a classic, overprotective dad. Three daughters at an age where, you know, we’re kind of all over the place, and we’re out and about."

Sylvester Stallone can have some peace of mind knowing that Flavin can see their daughters' locations at all times.

"It helps that my mom tracks us on Find My Friends [app] so they know where we are," said Sophia Stallone.