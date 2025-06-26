Suzanne Somers' Widower Dating Late Actor's Co-Star Joanna Cassidy

Suzanne Somers' widower, Alan Hamel, is dating Joanna Cassidy, the former co-star of his late wife.

Hamel, 88, confirmed the news to Page Six, saying, "I don't know where this relationship is going" and described his romance with an "extremely accomplished" actor.

His statement comes shortly after being photographed with Cassidy, 79, in Malibu, California, Monday. The pair have known each other for decades, Hamel told Page Six.

"I have known Joanna Cassidy for over 45 years," the Canadian film producer said. "Joanna was a guest star on [daytime talk show] 'The Alan Hamel Show' in Canada in the '70s. She was a great guest, and it was a dynamic show, and we liked each other, not romantically, but mainly with respect. Both of us were married at the time."

Hamel said the two first met while Cassidy and Somers were starring together in the 1985 miniseries "Hollywood Wives."

"I ran into her in the mid-'80s many times during the production of Jackie Collins' 'Hollywood Wives,'" he said, adding that it was "very cordial."

The pair later reconnected thanks to Hamel's son, who played the matchmaker.

"My son met Joanna at a screening and, after a long conversation, suggested to Joanna that she and me would get along and should meet. [My son] did not know we knew each other," he said.

Reflecting on moving on, Hamel said that he was confident he had Somers' blessing. She died from cancer in October 2023, just one day before her 77th birthday. Friends of Somers said Hamel, to whom she'd been married for 46 years, was at her side when she died, according to Page Six.

In her final days, she encouraged him to move forward with his life, telling him not to "mope around" and urging him to live his life.

"We will see one another after you cross over," he recalled her saying.

And while Hamel isn't sure what the future holds, he was full of praise for Cassidy.

"Joanna is extremely accomplished," he said. "She is easily the hardest-working and most active actress in Hollywood for well over 50 years. She's a great mother to her adult children, turns up for many fundraisers for first responders and is staff for her four cats. She is no Hollywood BS, and we laugh a lot."

Hamel added that he was "fortunate" to remain close with Cassidy.

"I'm fortunate to have Joanna in my life. Most men would love to have a Joanna in their life. I do not know where this relationship is going, but what I do know is that being in the cocktail hour of my life, I am blessed with a magnificent family — thanks to incredible Suzanne — a privileged life, and our business that we created 50 years ago," he said.