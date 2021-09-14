Susan Anton Recalls Working With Kenny Rogers, Befriending Frank Sinatra

Susan Anton is sharing details of what it was like to work and befriend some of the most iconic stars.

With a career that spans decades, the '70s poster girl has met her fair share of celebrities along the way, but possibly the most memorable encounters she had were with Kenny Rogers and Frank Sinatra, she revealed in an interview with Fox News.

"Kenny Rogers was just everything you imagined him to be and more," she said, describing the musician as "loving," "generous," and "always happy to share the stage with you."

In a previous interview with FamousInterview.com, Anton explained she opened for Rogers on stage for two years. Speaking with Fox, she pointed out Rogers was always supporting and cheering her.

"And, my gosh, he was so much fun off stage," Anton said, recalling how Rogers was "always pulling practical jokes and shenanigans."

She recounted how he would visit drive-thrus after shows and when he drove up to the counter in a limo would casually introduce himself.

"People were stunned. Imagine Kenny Rogers driving up to Jack in the Box," Anton said. "That's just the kind of guy he was. He was always ready to have fun.

"He was a huge star by then, and yet he was always humble and kind. He never took anything for granted. I think that was part of his charm."

Anton was full of equal praise for Sinatra, who she noted to be a "gracious" host.

"He was very aware of everybody who was in the room," she said. "No matter how big that room was, he could tell if someone's glass was empty and he made sure they were taken care of. He always made you feel like you were the most important person in the room. He was very, very passionate about his music."

Anton explained she grew up in the '60s, with bands like The Beatles, and would often jokingly argue with Sinatra over music.

"Frank would say, 'There are no good songwriters today.' And I would say, 'I'm sorry, but I disagree,'" she recalled. "Everyone in the room would just gasp. Like wait a minute, are you disagreeing with Frank Sinatra? No one does that. But he welcomed those debates."

Ultimately, Anton credited her debates over music with Sinatra for helping her musical career.

"He loved having an intellectual conversation with you," she said. "We would have these amazing conversations about what makes a great song and how something stands the test of time. Those conversations helped me how to pick material wisely."