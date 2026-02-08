Super Bowl LX Ticket Prices Plunge Hours Before Game

Ticket prices for Super Bowl LX continued to plunge hours before the start of Sunday's game at Levi's Stadium.

The "get-in" price for two tickets was $3,361 across several major ticketing sites as of 3 p.m. ET, according to ticket tracking service TicketData. That represented a 22% drop over the past three days — and a 50% drop since the get-in price climbed to $6,620 the day after the matchup between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots was finalized.

The average get-in price on Thursday was $4,226. Despite throngs of fans flying in on Friday and Saturday, ticket prices continued to decline leading up to the game.

SUPER BOWL LX TICKET PRICES* TICKET SITE: FEB. 8, FEB. 5 PRICE, JAN. 26 PRICE SeatGeak: $3,685, $4,414, $6,776 StubHub: $3,679, $4,626, $6,689 Vivid Seats: $3,296, $4,132, $6,630 Ticketmaster: $3,510, $4,356, $6,896 *Cheapest price for two tickets together

Sunday marks the Seahawks' first Super Bowl appearance since their XLIX loss to the Patriots 11 years ago in Glendale, Ariz. New England has appeared in three Super Bowls since then, but this is the first in the post-Tom Brady era and punctuates the Patriots' first year under coach Mike Vrabel.

Super Bowl LX will also be the first title game held at Levi's Stadium since Super Bowl 50 in 2016.

The record prices for Super Bowl LVIII two years ago in Las Vegas, where get-in prices topped $7,000 shortly after the matchup between the 49ers and Chiefs was finalized, aren't in jeopardy. The average get-in price ultimately rose to a record of nearly $8,900 before dipping to just over $7,000 on game day.

Last year's Super Bowl prices eventually dropped to an average of $2,109 on game day, due in large part to New Orleans' limited hotel capacity along with what was dubbed "Chiefs fatigue" leading into the game dominated by Philadelphia against Kansas City.

Seattle remains a consensus 4.5-point favorite to beat New England in Super Bowl LX. The lines have been consistent among major sportsbooks at 4.5 points for the past week.