Steve Lawrence's Son Accused of Exploiting Father's Dementia

David Lawrence, the son of iconic 50s singer Steve Lawrence, has been accused of exploiting his father's dementia.

The claims come from Steve's longtime companion, Judy Tannen, who filed a legal petition also claiming that David was preventing her from taking care of him, according to People.

In the filing, Tannen states that she began working with Steve 64 years ago when he was performing alongside his late wife, Eydie Gormé, as part of their duo Steve and Eydie. According to the petition, the couple welcomed her as a family member and "trusted not only their careers with Judy, but all of their personal affairs, naming her to every conceivable fiduciary role and capacity imaginable."

After Eydie died in 2013, Tannen said she and Steve "leaned heavily on each other for emotional support and companionship" and have been living together as companions since roughly 2014. She further claims that, according to Steve's estate planning, she can live in his house for five years after his death and get half of his music business, which she managed.

Problems between Tannen and David first arose when Tannen fell ill with COVID-19 earlier this year and had to be hospitalized, the legal document notes. David was granted "power to make health care decisions for her in the event of her incapacity."

This allowed him to "exploit Judy and do unthinkable harm to Steve at the same time."

"While Judy was gravely sick with COVID-19, David weaponized Judy's trust, abusing her right of privacy to her medical information to have her declared incapacitated, and then systematically removing Judy from every fiduciary position Steve and Eydie had conferred upon her," the petition states.

Since then, Tannen alleges David has not allowed her to return to the home she shares with Steve and only allows "supervised" visits. Additionally, the petition alleges David has been "selling off heirlooms that Steve wanted Judy to be able to give to people who would appreciate them, including family members, who, unlike David, want memories, not money."

Among the possessions being sold is both a home in Las Vegas and a Los Angeles apartment, People reported. Dave has also allegedly used $74,000 of Steve's money to fund his own singing album.

A rep for Tannen told Fox News, "It is frightening to think that you give everything to your children and this is how they repay you in your final days. But it seems David has made his Devil’s wager one of them will die before anyone forces David to let them be together again. I hope not, because it’s painful to see Judy dying of heartbreak and the awful guilt that Steve will think she abandoned him."

