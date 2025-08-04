Stephen Colbert Lands Guest Role on CBS Crime Comedy 'Elsbeth'

Stephen Colbert has landed a new gig as his "Late Show" approaches its end.

According to Variety, Colbert is set to appear in an upcoming episode of the crime‑comedy series "Elsbeth" in the role of a late‑night talk show host.

Although it's still unclear how Colbert's character will tie into the show's weekly mystery, Vulture revealed that he will portray the host of a fictional late‑night program called "Way Late with Scotty Bristol."

Initial plans for Colbert to appear on "Elsbeth" began after Wendell Pierce visited "The Late Show." Peirce plays Captain Wagner on the show. Although the concept had been in motion for some time, filming only took place this week.

While speaking with Colbert on "The Late Show," Pierce discovered that the host had pitched CBS on letting him play a corpse in one of its crime dramas, and offered his assistance.

"I can make that happen. I know a guy who knows a guy. We can get you on," he said. According to Variety, that "deal" occurred as "Elsbeth" was picked up for a third season.

Created by Robert and Michelle King, "Elsbeth" features Carrie Preston reprising her role from "The Good Wife" alongside Pierce. Past seasons have welcomed guest stars such as Nathan Lane, Keegan‑Michael Key, Laura Benanti, Matthew Broderick, and Retta.

In July, CBS revealed that "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" would conclude after the upcoming TV season. The network described the decision as financially driven, though some have speculated it was intended to appease a Trump‑influenced FCC during Paramount's merger talks with Skydance.

Trump later took to social media, saying he was not "solely" responsible for the network ending the show in May.

"Everybody is saying that I was solely responsible for the firing of Stephen Colbert from CBS, Late Night," Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social. "That is not true! The reason he was fired was a pure lack of TALENT, and the fact that this deficiency was costing CBS $50 Million Dollars a year in losses — And it was only going to get WORSE!"