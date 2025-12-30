Patriots WR Stefon Diggs Facing Strangulation, Assault Charges

New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs is facing a felony charge of strangulation or suffocation and ⁠a misdemeanor charge of assault and battery.

The charges were announced Tuesday morning in Dedham (Mass.) District Court with Diggs' attorney, Michael DiStefano, calling in via phone, according to a Boston 25 News report.

DiStefano reportedly sought to have the police report sealed so that the details are not made public. He ‍also shared that Diggs has made a financial offer to the alleged victim ‍in an effort to end the dispute.

The judge is expected to make a ruling on whether the details will be impounded or not ⁠ahead of Diggs' scheduled arraignment on Jan. 23.

The alleged incident in question occurred Dec. 2, the day after New England's 33-15 win over the New York Giants on "Monday ​Night Football."

"The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs. Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon," the Patriots said in a ‍statement.

"We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the ⁠NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

The team did not share an update on Diggs' status for Sunday's Week 18 home game against the Miami Dolphins. The four-time ⁠Pro Bowl receiver could be placed on ​the NFL's Commissioner Exempt List ⁠and be ineligible to play depending on what the league learns about the alleged incident.

Diggs, 32, signed a three-year, $69 ‍million contract which includes $26 million guaranteed with New England in March. In his first season with the Patriots, he leads the team ‌in catches (82) and receiving yards (970) with four touchdowns in 16 games (all starts).

New England (13-3) enters the final week of the regular season in second place in the AFC, although it could claim ⁠the No. ​1 seed, a first-round bye ‍and homefield advantage to the Super Bowl with a win on Sunday paired with a Denver loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

As of now, Diggs' arraignment ‍is scheduled for two days before the AFC championship game. However, the judge is considering moving the arraignment to March in order to not conflict with the potentially ongoing Patriots season.