Weekend at Disney's Star Wars Hotel Will Cost at Least $4,809

Visitors to Disney's Star Wars hotel, the Galactic Starcruiser, can expect a "first-of-its-kind" adventure when it opens in 2022, but it does not come cheap.

Two guests wanting to stay in a standard cabin can expect to pay at least $4,809 for a 2-night voyage, and the price increases dramatically if you choose a suite instead, according to Yahoo! Finance.

With such an exorbitant fee, the question is, what can visitors expect from their stay?

The entertainment giant revealed details on its website, promising that boarding the Galactic Starcruiser "is like nothing else you’ve ever experienced," offering "part live immersive theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, part real-life role-playing game..." and more.

The journey starts on the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, where guests will board a launch pod and "rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser," Disney states on its website. During their stay, guests will be able to interact with characters from the films and ultimately be able to create their own experience — "and perhaps even plot a secret mission together," the website promises.

This ultimately means that visitors will be able to play their own real-life game that allows them to choose their own adventure wherein they can decide on how they want the story to unfold. They could even take lightsaber lessons, and the experience will not disappoint as Disney has created a real-life lightsaber that will be featured at the Galactic Starcruiser.

As Disney Parks explained, part of the experience includes training "in the ancient ways of the lightsaber." Fans have anticipated this moment for nearly 44 years, when Luke Skywalker first wielded the lightsaber, and while those who watched "Star Wars Episode V: The Empire Strikes Back" may remember the moment when Skywalker's hand is cut off during a lightsaber fight with Darth Vader, they need not worry— the new "real" lightsaber will not have these capabilities.

Disney has promised that "this new lightsaber creates dramatic in-person moments previously only seen in films or shows," however, how exactly it will work remains a secret. Fans can just take reassurance in knowing they will be able to create their own lightsaber adventure.

