Stanley Tucci Reveals the Role He Won't Play Again

Stanley Tucci has revealed the one role he would not want to play again.

The 62-year-old actor's decades-long career includes over 130 acting credits. And while the actor has the ability to seamlessly transition between characters for films ranging from drama to comedy, there are just some roles he would not want to experience again.

"I would not play George Harvey again in 'The Lovely Bones,' which was horrible," Tucci admitted to Entertainment Tonight of roles he would not want to repeat. "It's a wonderful movie, but it was a tough experience. Simply because of the role."

The film, which is directed by Peter Jackson and is adapted from Alice Sebold's best-selling novel of the same name, follows a young girl who has been murdered and watches over her family and killer George Harvey.

The role earned Tucci his first Oscar nomination in the best supporting actor category at the 2010 awards ceremony, but speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the actor admitted he attempted to leave, but Jackson convinced him to stay.

"I asked Peter Jackson why he cast me in that role. I tried to get out of playing the role, which is crazy because I needed a job," he said. "I was like, 'Why do you want me?' And he said, 'Because you're funny.' And I thought, 'OK.' But I understand what he was saying."

Tucci has previously spoken candidly about the role and the challenges he experienced, telling Parade in 2009 that it was an extremely tough experience.

"There's no doubt though that this was the most difficult thing as an actor I've ever done," he said. "I would drop him when I went home because I needed to be with my family and I didn't want to put them through that.

"At the end of the day, I did look forward to going into the makeup trailer and having a martini. Actually, I considered having one at the beginning of the day, too."