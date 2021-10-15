Actress Stacey Dash 'Lost Everything' to Drug Addiction

"Clueless" star Stacey Dash is opening up about her past drug addiction.

The actress shared her "deepest, darkest" secret on Thursday's "The Dr. Oz Show," in which she revealed her dependency on Vicodin.

At one point, Dash admitted she was taking 18 to 20 pills a day — an expensive habit that caused her to lose everything, according to USA Today. Dash previously revealed that she first tried cocaine at age 16 and soon fell into a world of addiction. By her early 20s, she was on drugs and in a physically abusive relationship.

"He would punch me in my body, my legs, my chest, anything that could be covered," she told People in 2016.

Dash eventually left the toxic relationship and entered a new relationship with musician Christopher Williams, and then became pregnant. Dash admitted she initially wanted to have an abortion.

"When I got pregnant, I was doing a lot of drugs and I didn't want to live. I wanted to die," she recalled. "I was going to have an abortion. I was crying and I said to God, 'Please tell me what to do.' And God told me, 'Keep your son.' I ripped the IV out of my arm and I said, 'I'm keeping my son.'"

Five years ago Dash got clean. Speaking with Dr. Mehmet Oz, she said her recovery has helped her gain a deeper understanding of her parents.

"The greatest blessing is that not only have I been able to be honest with myself and become a better person," Dash said, "I've been able to understand my parents and that they did love me, and that they were doing the best they could and they were just sick. They were addicted."

In a Facebook post before the show, Dash added that her support base helped her to find her sobriety.

"I am so blessed to be surrounded by people who have loved and supported me through my most challenging time," she wrote.