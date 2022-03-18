Stacey Abrams Makes Cameo in 'Star Trek: Discovery'

"Star Trek" fans were surprised when they tuned in to the season 4 finale of "Star Trek: Discovery" Thursday and saw Georgia Democrat gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams making a cameo as president of the United Earth.

"Nothing to discuss," Abrams says to Federal Federation President Laira Rillak, played by Chelah Horsdal, according to Deadline.

"United Earth is ready right now to rejoin the Federation, and nothing could make me happier than to say those words," she adds.

The former state lawmaker is known to be a bit of a fan. In 2019 she admitted to The New York Times that she stayed up late binge-watching "Discovery" during her gubernatorial campaign.

"I love 'Voyager' and I love 'Discovery,' and of course I respect the original, but I revere 'The Next Generation,'" she told the Times.

She also makes mention of her favorite scene from "The Next Generation" in her book, "Lead From the Outside." Despite this, "Discovery" cast and crew members were still wrapping their minds around the fact that Abrams made a cameo appearance.

"I'm still floored when I think about Stacey gracing us with her presence in our season 4 finale," Sonequa Martin-Green, who plays U.S.S. Discovery Captain Michael Burnham, told Deadline.

"We spent so much of our time fanning out and pretending to be cool in her midst," she added of herself and her castmates. "She's a legend in the making and a civil hero, and she was an absolute delight to work with."

Executive producer and co-showrunner Michelle Paradise, told the outlet that she knew Abrams was a fan of the show and there was no one better suited to play the president of the United Earth, so they reached out to her and chatted about the role via Zoom and she agreed.

"It was just an amazing thing. She did such an incredible job, it was a privilege for all of us to get to work with her, and we're so grateful she joined us for that," said Paradise.