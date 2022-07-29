Soda Fans Sound Off as Sprite Retires Iconic Green Bottle

More than 60 years have passed since Sprite was famously introduced to the world, with its green bottles becoming synonymous with the thirst-quenching drink. And while many will look back fondly to hot summer days drinking Sprite from the classic green bottles, things are about to change — and people are divided.

While many are applauding the move, which will improve the bottle's recyclability, others note that it just is not the same drinking Sprite from a color-free bottle.

"I want the green bottle! who cares but Sprite is my drink. I am just going to be in the store looking for the green bottle thinking this clear bottle is not the original. #sprite it looks like a sprite remix," one Twitter user commented.

"Sprite is getting rid of their green bottles, and making them clear. First, Choco Tacos getting the boot- now the classic green Sprite bottle. 2022 is ridiculous," another added.

"I understand the reason but it still feels like a tiny part of my childhood taken away now that $KO does away with the green color of the #sprite bottles," a nostalgic Twitter user added.

"Today is a very sad day, I learned that Sprite will no longer be sold in green bottles as of August 6th. Green bottle Sprite was the best Sprite, and the best lemon/lime soda. Sad to see it go," noted another Twitter user.

Coca-Cola made the big announcement Wednesday, saying the green bottles contain colored polyethylene terephthalate (PET), which is a recyclable material that is "more often converted into single-use items like clothing and carpeting that cannot be recycled into new PET bottles."

"Taking colors out of bottles improves the quality of the recycled material," said Julian Ochoa, CEO, R3CYCLE, which is working with Coca-Cola to enable bottle-to-bottle recycling.

"This transition will help increase availability of food-grade rPET. When recycled, clear PET Sprite bottles can be remade into bottles, helping drive a circular economy for plastic," he added.