Sean Spicer and John Legend Fight It Out on Twitter

sean spicer arrives at dwts finalist event
Sean Spicer attends the Dancing With The Stars - 2019 top 6 finalist event, Nov. 4, 2019, in Los Angeles. (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Friday, 22 October 2021 08:15 AM

Newsmax host Sean Spicer and singer John Legend got into a Twitter spat on Thursday night over voting rights.

Spicer, host of "Spicer & Co.," noted Legend’s comments in an ad airing during President Joe Biden’s CNN Town Hall were not true.

He wrote: "New ad featuring @johnlegend airs during Biden #CNNTownHall falsely claims our right to vote is under attack. 100% not true. Every citizen has the ability to vote in person or absentee in every state."

Legend shot back : "(President Donald) Trump had the hugest inauguration audience of all time and you’re a fantastic dancer."

And he added, in apparent sarcasm, "Every citizen finds you very believable, Sean."

Legend’s comments refer to a claim made by Spicer when he was White House press secretary and his appearance on "Dancing with the Stars."

Spicer’s new book, "RADICAL NATION: Joe Biden & Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America," is due out Oct. 26. The book details how Democrats are planning to change voting laws to lock out Republicans in 2022 and 2024.

TheWire
Friday, 22 October 2021 08:15 AM
