Sean Spicer and John Legend Fight It Out on Twitter

Newsmax host Sean Spicer and singer John Legend got into a Twitter spat on Thursday night over voting rights.

Spicer, host of "Spicer & Co.," noted Legend’s comments in an ad airing during President Joe Biden’s CNN Town Hall were not true.

He wrote: "New ad featuring @johnlegend airs during Biden #CNNTownHall falsely claims our right to vote is under attack. 100% not true. Every citizen has the ability to vote in person or absentee in every state."

Legend shot back : "(President Donald) Trump had the hugest inauguration audience of all time and you’re a fantastic dancer."

And he added, in apparent sarcasm, "Every citizen finds you very believable, Sean."

Legend’s comments refer to a claim made by Spicer when he was White House press secretary and his appearance on "Dancing with the Stars."

Spicer’s new book, "RADICAL NATION: Joe Biden & Kamala Harris’s Dangerous Plan for America," is due out Oct. 26. The book details how Democrats are planning to change voting laws to lock out Republicans in 2022 and 2024.