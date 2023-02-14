×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: soylent green | film | charlton heston

'Soylent Green' Fulfilled Eerie Prophecy

'Soylent Green' Fulfilled Eerie Prophecy
Charlton Heston attends the American Ireland Fund Gala April 17, 2002 in Los Angeles, CA. (Sebastian Artz/Getty Images)

By    |   Tuesday, 14 February 2023 02:53 PM EST

Five decades after "Soylent Green" was released, the dystopian science-fiction film appears to have fulfilled an eerie prophecy.  

Starring Charlton Heston, who in his later years served as the president of the National Rifle Association, "Soylent Green" is set in 2022— a time when the natural world is ravaged by pollution and overpopulation, resources are scarce, and climate change has brought about a suffocating heat. The familiarity of the plotline is unnerving.

The film is loosely based on a 1966 novel by Harry Harrison — "Make Room! Make Room!" — and is written by Stanley Greenberg and directed by Richard Fleischer, according to The Economist.

Heston portrays Robert Thorn, a New York police detective who's investigating a murder at a plutocrat's apartment in a fortress-like complex. It's here that he encounters luxurious items such as soap, apples, and air conditioning. 

As The Economist notes, the film is "remarkably unfuturistic" in that there are no spaceships or hi-tech laser guns. Instead, people go about their daily lives in a "dingy brown metropolis." And while in the real world, city life may be far nicer, certain aspects of the film are not too far off from reality. 

"The enmeshing of politics and big business, the separation of rich and poor, and the clashes between the masses and the heavily armed riot police," The Economist notes. "The relentless, sticky heat may be familiar to modern viewers, too."

What makes the film somewhat more disturbing is the complacency of the population. The citizens are resigned to the current situation, not daring to think that nature may one day recover.

Nobody stands up to challenge the corrupt system; instead, people go about their daily life, accepting the way things are.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
TheWire
Five decades have passed since "Soylent Green" was released, and the dystopian science-fiction film appears to have fulfilled an eerie prophecy.  
soylent green, film, charlton heston
283
2023-53-14
Tuesday, 14 February 2023 02:53 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved