'Sopranos' Star Recalls Son's 'Nightmare' ICU Stay

"The Sopranos" star Jamie-Lynn Sigler is opening up about her 10-year-old son's battle with a severe inflammatory autoimmune disorder.

Taking to Instagram, the actor, 43, revealed that her son, Beau, was recently diagnosed with acute disseminated encephalomyelitis (ADEM), which affects the nervous system and, according to the Cleveland Clinic, can cause symptoms like headache, confusion, weakness and numbness.

"4 weeks ago, what seemed like a normal virus for our son, turned into a nightmare," Sigler captioned a photo of herself with her son. "Beau has what we believe to be, ADEM."

Sigler added, "To say this has been hard, is an understatement, and I've never felt more broken…"

In her post, Sigler admitted that she and her son "are still very much in it," but said she was grateful for the support from friends and family, as well as for the doctors and therapists. She said they had "the highest of hopes" that her son "makes a full recovery." Sigler added that she now knew that, "whatever life turns into, we have a [expletive] army around us, and we will be ok."

"Thank you to everyone, you know who you are. I will never be able to repay you for the way you have held us and supported us," she continued. "And to my husband Cutter, your patience and strength during this has been unparalleled and to our other son Jack, while you are only 6, the way you just 'got it' and turned into a care taker for your brother with each hospital visit reminds me of the beauty in this world."

Concluding her post, she added, "Thank you for letting me share, even if I'm super 'messy' about it."

Sigler has been fighting her own battle with relapsing multiple sclerosis (RMS).

She began experiencing early symptoms, including numbness and tingling in her feet, as well as problems with bladder control, in her 20s. They worsened over time and, after undergoing an MRI and spinal tap, she learned of her diagnosis. according to USA Today.

Sigler revealed her RMS in 2016 but it took several years before she could shake off her feelings of shame and fears of not finding work.

"For a long time I was living with the idea that [my diagnosis meant] the end of my dreams, but fortunately I had enough beautiful people around me that encouraged and assured me that it wasn't, and I'm glad I listened to them," Sigler said. "Through all the trials and tribulations, I found my voice and self-worth, and learned how to live the fullest life I could."