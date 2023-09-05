×
Tags: social media | chip challenge | teen | dead

Mass. Teen Dies After Taking on Social Media Challenge

By    |   Tuesday, 05 September 2023 12:27 PM EDT

A Massachusetts teenager died after participating in a viral social media challenge, the "One Chip Challenge," in which participants consume an exceedingly spicy Paqui chip.

Harris Wolobah, 14, a sophomore at Doherty Memorial High School in Worcester, was rushed to hospital and pronounced dead after developing a severe stomachache, according to reports. 

The teen's mother, Lois Wolobah, told NBC 10 Boston that her son was picked up from school and taken home, where he started to feel better. He later passed out before going to basketball tryouts. 

The cause of death remains unconfirmed, pending the results of the autopsy, but Lois Wolobah said she suspects her son's death resulted from complications related to the spicy snack.

The chip manufacturer cautions on its website that consuming the snack may lead to adverse medical effects. Part of the challenge is to see how long a person can go without eating or drinking anything for relief after eating the chip. 

According to the Paqui brand's website, the chip is intended for adults only.

The chip manufacturer also recommends seeking medical help if someone encounters difficulties in breathing, fainting, or prolonged nausea after consuming the chip.

"After touching the chip, wash your hands with soap and do not touch eyes or other sensitive areas," the brand states.

Commenting on Harris Wolobah's death, the Worcester public schools chief said the school community "lost a rising star."

"As a mother and educator, I cannot imagine how hard this is on his family, friends, and teachers," Worcester Schools Superintendent Rachel Monarrez said, Boston 25 reported.

"My heart goes out to all who knew and loved him."

Douglas Hill, Harris Wolobah's basketball coach from the St. Bernard's church team, described him as a dedicated and hardworking player, according to WCVB.

"I feel for the family," Hill said. "I feel for him, and this is just one of those situations where it's not his fault."

Zoe Papadakis

Zoe Papadakis is a Newsmax writer based in South Africa with two decades of experience specializing in media and entertainment. She has been in the news industry as a reporter, writer and editor for newspapers, magazine and websites.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


TheWire
Tuesday, 05 September 2023 12:27 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
