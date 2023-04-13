'SNL' Alum Victoria Jackson Condemns Homosexuality

Former "Saturday Night Live" cast member Victoria Jackson caused a stir at a council meeting in Franklin, Tennessee, Tuesday when she broke into a rant about homosexuality while weighing in on discussions of holding a gay pride parade.

Taking to the podium, the 63-year-old stated that God "hates" sodomy, homosexuality, sexual immorality and pride, which was why she believed Franklin should not celebrate the gay community, according to the New York Post.

"Like, one of the most things he hates is pride," she said while citing Bible verses.

"Proverbs 11:12: When pride comes, then comes disgrace, but with humility comes wisdom. The Lord detests all the proud of heart. Be sure of this: They will not go unpunished,” Jackson continued. "Proverbs 16:18: Pride goes before destruction, a haughty spirit before a fall."

"And Sodom and Gomorrah proves that God hates sodomy, and sexual immorality and pride," she added. "And it's still there, and archaeologists have uncovered it."

Concluding her speech, Jackson urged "this generation not to be brainwashed" and encouraged them to research YouTuber Becket Cook, who has used the platform to document his experience of turning from gay atheist to Christian.

Jackson appeared on "SNL" from 1986 to 1992. She also performed comedy sets across the country and in 2007 joined a Hollywood conservative group called Friends of Abe. In 2014 she unsuccessfully ran for a seat on a county commission in Tennessee. She later declared that she had been "blacklisted" by the entertainment industry due to her political and religious beliefs.

"The only people you can make fun of is blondes — dumb blonde jokes. You can't make fun of Muslims, or you die," she told the Minneapolis Star Tribune in August.

Jackson also admitted she was not a fan of more recent seasons of "SNL."

"Now the agenda is so blatant. It's obvious that they want to push a far-left agenda to indoctrinate a new generation," she said. "They couldn't even tell a joke about Obama. When Alec Baldwin does [former President Donald] Trump it's done with hate. When we did political figures, it was with love and humor."