Former 'SNL' Star Chris Kattan Rushed to Emergency Surgery

"Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Kattan underwent emergency surgery days after he was rushed to hospital with a severe bout of pneumonia, Page Six reported.

Kattan, 52, was in the middle of a comedy tour when he was hospitalized Sunday with Streptococcus pneumonia. According to Page Six, he is recovering well and will reschedule tour dates.

Maria Libri, Kattan's girlfriend, confirmed the news on social media.

"This sweet, sweet man of mine is on the road to recovery, after a severe pneumonia scare," Libri captioned a photo of them on Instagram. "He is always taking care of us, now it's our turn to take care of him."

Kattan appeared on "SNL" from 1996 until 2003. Most recently, he starred in the third season of "Celebrity Big Brother." He later quit the reality show, admitting to Us Weekly that being watched "really does get to you." Compounding the situation was that his father was sick.

"God forbid something happened while I was gone, even though it's just for four weeks. God forbid, something could have happened, and I would just be kicking myself if something did happen, you know?" Kattan told Us Weekly at the time. "And, if something happened and they weren't able to tell me, that would be terrible. So that was really the main reason why I needed to leave."

Kattan added that further motivating his decision to quit the show was that he felt disconnected from the outside world.

"I don't think I was so ready [or] realized what that felt like when you have cameras on you 24/7, except for when you're going to use the bidet," he said. "That's really it. I didn't realize how much I missed my family and friends and my loved ones and girlfriend.

"I was having a difficult time with that. You're not allowed to communicate with the outside world. That's one of the rules. As much as you think you can acknowledge that rule, at some point it really does get to you.

"There were family issues going on, so that was one of the main reasons why I left."