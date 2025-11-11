'Smallville' Star Allison Mack Details Her Time in 'Sex Cult'

Former "Smallville" actor Allison Mack has spoken publicly for the first time since her release from federal prison, admitting that she used her celebrity status to recruit women into NXIVM, the organization later exposed as a coercive sex cult led by Keith Raniere.

Through a new seven-part CBC podcast, "Allison After NXIVM," Mack revisits her time in the group, which prosecutors said operated as a pyramid-style enterprise that exploited members under the guise of self-improvement.

Mack, now 43, had served three years in prison after pleading guilty to racketeering and forced labor charges in 2021.

She was released from a California federal prison in July 2023.

NXIVM operated for years in upstate New York as a self-help organization before authorities uncovered its inner circle known as DOS, short for "Dominus Obsequious Sororium."

Within this subgroup, women were branded with Raniere's initials, subjected to strict diets, and ordered to provide sexual services, NBC News reported.

Prosecutors described Mack as one of Raniere's senior aides, responsible for recruiting women and maintaining control through pressure and manipulation.

"I think that I capitalized on the things I had," Mack said in the podcast, referring to her acting fame. "And so the success I had as an actor, I think I did capitalize on that, yeah. And it was a power tool that I had to get people to do what I wanted."

At Raniere's trial, witnesses described how Mack and others used compromising materials, including nude photographs and written confessions, as "collateral" to ensure members' obedience.

Mack, in the podcast, admitted she played a key role in pushing Raniere's agenda, saying, "I was very effective in moving Keith's vision forward."

She also admitted to feelings of remorse for her behavior toward NXIVM members.

"I was not kind and I was aggressive and I was abusive," she said. "I was harsh and I was callous and I was aggressive and forceful in ways that were painful for people."

Mack said further she recognizes that she "abused [her] power" but also claimed her original intentions were rooted in a desire to help others.

"I can't negate the fact that there was a part of me that was altruistic and was desperate to help people," she said. "I wanted to be better, and I was willing to do anything to be better in myself and to help other people be better."

She recalled her 2021 sentencing in Brooklyn federal court as one of the most painful experiences of her life, describing how her family sat behind her as prosecutors detailed her crimes.

"Oh, my God, my poor brother behind me, having to hear this about his sister," she said. "My poor mom! I'm so sorry, you guys … I don't see myself as innocent, and they were."

Raniere is serving a 120-year federal prison sentence after being convicted of sex trafficking, racketeering, and related charges. Mack received a reduced sentence for cooperating with prosecutors.

Since leaving prison, Mack has remarried and is pursuing a master's degree in social work.

According to podcast host Natalie Robehmed, Mack declined previous media requests but agreed to participate in the series because she preferred the podcast format over traditional interviews.

"Allison has not spoken publicly since her incarceration," Robehmed said. "She's had lots of offers, but always said no — until now. She wants to tell her story in podcast form, because she loves podcasts, and because she's no longer comfortable in front of cameras like she used to be."