Sinead O'Connor Announces Retirement From Music

Sinead O' Connor has announced that she is officially retiring from music.

For over four decades the music legend has captivated fans with her unique brand of pop-rock but in a Twitter post, admitted she was "tired."

"This is to announce my retirement from touring and from working in the record business. I've gotten older and I'm tired," O'Connor tweeted. "So it's time for me to hang up my nipple tassels, having truly given my all. NVDA in 2022 will be my last release. And there'll be no more touring or promo."

Although this marks the end of O’Connor’s career, she is not stepping away from music completely. In a follow-up tweet, she admitted wanting to be involved in "The Voice."

"PS re retiring.... have always wanted to be one of the artists involved in presenting and mentoring on the The Voice of Ireland... But never was free to do it. Am now : )," she wrote. "So if they ever want me they can contact my managers : )"

The announcement comes on the heels of the release of O' Connor's memoir, "Rememberings," which touches upon the elements that shaped her life and career, as well as the infamous 1992 "SNL" appearance during which she tore up a picture of Pope John Paul II.

In an excerpt published by Rolling Stone Magazine, the Irish singer-songwriter explained her actions were motivated by the anger she felt when reading reports of children who had been "ravaged by priests but whose stories are not believed by the police or bishops their parents report it to."

O'Connor recalled carrying the photo of the Pope around for years after removing it from her deceased mother's bedroom wall. She always intended to destroy it and was looking for the right moment to do so and her appearance on "SNL" seemed like the perfect opportunity.

After performing two songs, including Bob Marley’s "War," she held up the picture of the Pope, then tore it up while yelling "fight the real enemy."

"Everyone wants a pop star, see? But I am a protest singer. I just had stuff to get off my chest," O' Connor explained in her memoir.

She was banned from NBC for life and days later booed at a Bob Dylan tribute concert. The incident tainted her career but O'Connor said she did not regret it.

"A lot of people say or think that tearing up the pope’s photo derailed my career," she explained. "That’s not how I feel about it. I feel that having a number-one record derailed my career and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track."

